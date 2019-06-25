Skip Barber Racing School offers Hagerty Driving Academy

The Skip Barber Racing School has teamed up with Hagerty to offer the Hagerty Driving Academy — a one-day driving course that teaches safe, proficient driving skills and the art of shifting a manual car.

This is a one day program where you will get hands-on experience and are taught the dynamics of driving. The best way to avoid emergencies is to know what to expect and how to react. You will also get a chance to drive very cool, classic, standard shift cars providing a unique and educational experience you will never forget.

Everyone in the family can benefit — from the teenage driver to the more experienced enthusiast. You will have the time of your life — and learn the skills that could save it someday!

The cost is $995 and includes everything, all you need to do is arrive and drive, and signing up is easy. Call 866-932-1949 or visit skipbarber.com to get the details and the dates available.

To get behind the wheel, you must be at least 15 years old with a permit and a signed parental consent if below the age of 18.

Lime Rock Park

July 10, August 7, August 21

New Jersey Motorsports Park

July 17, August 1, August 28

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

July 17, July 31, August 16, August 22, August 28