Haas 'in the s**t' after worst weekend in its history - Steiner

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says his team is “in the s**t” after describing the French Grand Prix as the worst weekend in its Formula 1 history.

Romain Grosjean dropped out in Q1 and Kevin Magnussen was the slowest car in Q2, leaving the two Haas drivers starting 15th and 16th on the grid at Paul Ricard, and neither had the race pace to move forward. Grosjean eventually retired while Magnussen slipped to 17th at the checkered flag, and Steiner describes Haas’s current situation Haas as a serious problem.

“It’s not depressing, I’m realistic,” Steiner said. “I’m not getting depressed. I’m getting… ‘angry’ is the wrong word. For me, it’s a challenge, but it’s not a positive challenge. We need to get out of this. If we get depressed you give up. We never give up. In racing, the day you give up you stay where you are. You need to get the anger out and just keep on working.

“That’s what I told the guys. I said, ‘Guys, you need to work a lot more now than you did before, because now we are in the ****’. There’s no point waiting for something coming up, you need to go back now and understand why we are where we are. That’s the only thing you can do.

“Once you know why you are where you are, then you can find solutions. If you don’t know that one, how can you work on solutions? Then you work on everything and then you make a new car.”

Steiner said that the team’s overall lack of competitiveness ranks the weekend ranks as its toughest since it made its debut in 2016.

“In the four-year history, I think this was our worst weekend all in all,” he said. “In the race we still struggled. I don’t know. What is bizarre to me is that a car that was good enough to qualify seventh and eighth in the first race and then sixth in Monte Carlo, all of a sudden we are second last.

“Don’t ask me what it is, I don’t know. So don’t even ask me, please, because I couldn’t answer it. We need to find out, and it’s very disappointing, to be honest. Ending up in this situation but not having an understanding of it is the worst of all.”

While the Canadian Grand Prix was a struggle, Steiner pointed to the raw pace Haas showed in qualifying at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as a positive that was lacking in France.

“This was a lot worse than Montreal, because already on Friday and in qualifying we weren’t good,” he said “At least in Montreal in qualifying we got one car into Q3, but here we were happy to get one car out of Q1. So that was a lot worse.

“Then if you think in Monte Carlo we qualified sixth. Then the race pace is difficult to say in Monte Carlo because everyone was going slow for obvious reasons, but the race pace was there. So it’s very bizarre, the whole thing.”