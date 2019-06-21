Hunter-Reay tops opening Road America practice

Ryan Hunter-Reay paced opening practice to kick off this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series action at Road America.

The pilot of the No. 28 Andretti Autosport Honda put down a lap of 1m43.7556s (139.709 mph) around the 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course, which edged Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato by 0.069s.

“The track is pretty consistent from where it was last year,” said Hunter-Reay. “The tire feels about the same. It was a good first session. We just threw a couple of changes at it and got a good feel for what we can do I think for P2. Make some more changes and try to get ready for the race. So far, the No. 28 DHL car is pretty good. We’ll work on it from here, but it’s still very early on in the weekend.”

Reigning and five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon completed the top 3 sweep for Honda in his Chip Ganassi Racing entry, 0.229s behind the top spot. Will Power was the top Chevrolet in fourth, 0.284s behind Hunter-Reay with Team Penske’s No. 12.

Notably, the 45-minute session had Push to Pass available for the first half-hour.

The morning was hindered with two red flags, both due to incidents involving Jack Harvey. The first came after the first 18 minutes when his No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda slowed off of Turn 12 due to an electrical issue, prompting a seven-minute stoppage to tow him back to pit road. Harvey returned only to run off into the gravel and eventually the tire barrier in Turn 12, which brought the session to a halt for a second time.

UP NEXT: Second practice for the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR begins at 3 p.m. CT.

