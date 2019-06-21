Hamilton escapes penalty for Verstappen incident

Lewis Hamilton has escaped punishment after being summoned to the stewards regarding an incident with Max Verstappen during FP2 at the French Grand Prix.

The championship leader went off at Turn 4 during Friday’s second practice session, sliding sideways across the curbs and taking to the run-off area. As he rejoined the track, Verstappen was approaching on a fast lap and went around the outside of Hamilton as he turned into Turn 5 but ran wide, leading to Hamilton raising his hand in apology.

The incident was investigated by the stewards after the session, with both drivers summoned to give their views, and no further action was taken as a result.

“The drivers agreed that the situation was not particularly dangerous and did not give Verstappen a lasting disadvantage in this Practice Session,” the stewards’ decision read. “Both drivers agreed that the limited rear visibility and the angle of Car 44 made it difficult for Hamilton to see the approaching car and agreed that Hamilton rejoined slowly.

“The stewards could observe from the on-board video that Hamilton looked in his mirrors at least twice before attempting to rejoin the circuit.”