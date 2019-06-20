Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, June 20, with Robin Miller

The original co-host of The Week In IndyCar podcast is back as Robin Miller joins RACER colleague Marshall Pruett to answer listener questions submitted via social media and review some of the major themes that have emerged during the first half of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season. Potential driver movement, hot seats, schedule changes for 2020, and more topical items are also discussed.

