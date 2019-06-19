SAFEisFAST: Saving fuel while going fast

Being asked to save fuel isn’t one of the real fun parts of being a race driver, but the ability to conserve fuel — while still going fast — has won an awful lot of big races. In IndyCar racing, it can allow a driver to run a different strategy and take advantage of the caution periods, make quicker pit stops, or even make one less pit stop than the others.

In the latest video from SAFEisFAST, the online resource for young racers presented by Honda, a group of top IndyCar drivers, led by the legendary fuel miser Scott Dixon, reveal their fuel-saving secrets.