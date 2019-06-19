Inside The Sports Car Paddock, June 19, with Jeff Braun and Ben Keating
Image by Rainier Ehrhardt/LAT
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
8 hours ago
This week’s edition of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show opens with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun on the topic of simulation and how the two primary versions of the technology aid in both chassis setup and component development.
We close with team owner Ben Keating, who spoke with us approximately 24 hours after learning his victory in the GTE-Am class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans had been vacated. Honest and raw, Keating’s take on the infractions experienced with his Ford GT, the penalties assessed by the ACO, and how he plans to move forward, speak to the Texan’s character.
Interviews:
Jeff Braun (starts at 3m43s)
Ben Keating (31m11s)
Click here for international link
Ben Keating, Le Mans, IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
Marshall Pruett
Comments