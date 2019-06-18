Telitz back at Belardi for Road America Indy Lights

A familiar face will be back with Belardi Auto Racing at Road America next weekend.

Wisconsin native Aaron Telitz, who returned to the team he drove for in 2017 and 2018, stepping in for Zachary Claman at the Freedom 100 last month, will be back in the No. 4 car for the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires doubleheader weekend at “America’s National Park of Speed.”

A special track for both Belardi Auto Racing (based in nearby Brownsburg, Indiana) and Telitz (from Rice Lake, Wisconsin), Road America has been very good to both over the years: Telitz turned his Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires championship around in 2016 by winning both races on his way to becoming the series champion, while the Belardi team has scored three podiums (2016, ’17, and ’18) including a win in 2016 with Zach Veach.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get this chance to drive in my home race,” said Telitz. “I love Road America, and all my friends, family, and fans who come out will have a car to cheer for.

“I’m looking forward to a fun weekend and putting my No. 4 Endodontic Specialists of Wisconsin Belardi Auto Racing Dallara on the top step of the podium,” he added.

Rounds eight and nine of the Indy Lights Championship kicks off on Friday at 10:05 a.m. with practice, followed by qualifying for Race 1 at 2:15 p.m. Saturday has qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. followed by Race 1 at 1:50 p.m. Race 2 goes green at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday.