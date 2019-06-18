O'Ward gets Carlin call-up for Road America

Patricio O’Ward’s rookie season with Carlin Racing will continue at Road America.

Facing uncertainty after depleting his limited budget in May, the 2018 Indy Lights champion raced most recently at Detroit with the support of team sponsor Gallagher Insurance, and will resume his part-time campaign this weekend in Wisconsin wearing the company’s colors on the No. 31 Chevy.

“It’s exciting – I’m even more excited that it might be a wet weekend,” the 20-year-old told RACER. “We’re trying to keep everything as positive as we can and trying to find more sponsors, step by step. I want to thank Trevor Carlin and ‘Chilly’ Chilton and Gallagher for their faith in me, and making it possible to keep racing this weekend while the search keeps going for more sponsors.”

O’Ward, who signed on as a member of Red Bull’s Junior Driver development program last month, visited the Red Bull Racing team during Formula 1’s recent stop in Canada. Efforts to secure a Super License – needed to participate in F1 – continue in the background while the native of Monterrey, Mexico, looks to extend his NTT IndyCar Series season as far as possible with Carlin.

“We’re going to Road America, and then we’ll have a couple of weeks to see what we can hopefully come up with to do Toronto,” he added. “That’s only as far as we can look at the moment.”