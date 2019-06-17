Ferrari confirms request to review Vettel penalty

Ferrari has confirmed it has requested the right of review regarding Sebastian Vettel’s penalty in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Vettel was handed a five-second time penalty for rejoining the track in an unsafe manner after running wide while in the lead in Montreal, ultimately dropping to second behind Lewis Hamilton after the checkered flag. Immediately after the race, Ferrari gave the FIA notice of its intention to appeal, but then opted against such action and withdrew the appeal last week.

Instead, the team was evaluating the right of review, which would allow it to call on the same stewards of the race meeting to revisit the decision, as long as the team could prove a new element had since come to light. Ferrari has now confirmed it has taken this action.

That review is possible under Article 14.1.1 of the FIA’s International Sporting Code, and states that the stewards “must meet on a date agreed amongst themselves, summoning the party or parties concerned to hear any relevant explanations and to judge in the light of the facts and elements brought before them”.

If the same stewards that were in place for the Canadian Grand Prix are unavailable, then the FIA can designate replacements. The review will only be heard if the FIA is satisfied there is a new element to consider.