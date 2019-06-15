Iowa Truck race postponed until Sunday

Tonight’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway has been postponed due to weather until tomorrow (Sunday, June 16) at 12 noon ET CT (on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Chandler Smith (photo above) will be on the pole, as the starting lineup was set up, per the rule book, by owner’s points after Saturday’s qualifying session also was rained out.

The command to start the engines will come at 12:03 p.m. ET Sunday.

Smith had the fastest truck overall in practice, clocking a best lap time of 23.154 seconds. Sheldon Creed ran fastest in the final practice, turning in a top lap of 23.458 seconds on the racy 7/8-mile oval.

The postponement turns Sunday’s Father’s Day slate into a full day of racing: Qualifying for the CircuitCity.com 250 Xfinity Series race will begin at 2:05 p.m. ET with the race to follow at 5:30 p.m. ET as scheduled.

STARTING LINEUP